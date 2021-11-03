United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

UMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,132. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.