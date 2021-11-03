United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
UMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,132. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.95.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.