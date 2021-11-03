John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

PDT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,506. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.