Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:JCO)

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

JCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 85,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

