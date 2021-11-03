Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NQP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 19,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

