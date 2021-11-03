Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NQP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. 19,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
See Also: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.