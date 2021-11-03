Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.62 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $85.62 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,710,474,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,668,831 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

