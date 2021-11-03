Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.16 Million

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce $66.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.71 million to $67.02 million. PROS posted sales of $60.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $281.26 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in PROS by 6.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PROS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in PROS by 5.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $30.42. 364,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,782. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.63. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.