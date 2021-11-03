Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.40 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

OLN stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,026. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38. Olin has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,035,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,055 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

