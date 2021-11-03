Hoge Finance (HOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253.89 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $253.89 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00221560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00099197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 403,342,340,097 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.