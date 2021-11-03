Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce sales of $195.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.70 million to $196.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $191.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $761.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $768.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $796.40 million, with estimates ranging from $788.70 million to $802.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 179.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. 293,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.