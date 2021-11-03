Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 240,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,584. The company has a market capitalization of $691.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.78 and a beta of 1.23. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearwater Paper stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

