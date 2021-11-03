Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.63 billion.

RCII stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 978,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,999. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

