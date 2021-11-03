AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.86.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

