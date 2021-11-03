Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,937 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $1,240,618.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total transaction of $1,294,753.95.

On Thursday, October 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,976,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 218.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.15 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.38 and its 200-day moving average is $244.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

