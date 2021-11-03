Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sivan Whiteley Sells 6,668 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32.
Square stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.48. 4,150,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.15 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.38 and its 200-day moving average is $244.53.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.