Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sivan Whiteley Sells 6,668 Shares

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32.

Square stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.48. 4,150,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.15 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.18, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.38 and its 200-day moving average is $244.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

