Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($1.56). Madison Square Garden Sports posted earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

MSGS stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.01. The company had a trading volume of 137,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.59. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $149.96 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -324.97 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 63.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.