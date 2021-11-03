Mysterium Market Capitalization Tops $19.72 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $19.72 million and $181,167.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00050494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00221560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00099197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

