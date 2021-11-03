SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93.52 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $188.12 million and $93.52 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00085879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00101706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,957.20 or 0.99762905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.86 or 0.07262069 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022167 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

