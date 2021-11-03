ZClassic Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $3,813.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00267196 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.86 or 0.00104360 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00135770 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002701 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

