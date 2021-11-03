AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 950,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 215.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 401,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $123.72.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.