$439.45 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce sales of $439.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.52 million and the highest is $447.82 million. FirstCash posted sales of $392.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.94. 373,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,273. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

