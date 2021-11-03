F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,360,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 11,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

