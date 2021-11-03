BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BUI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.21. 41,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

