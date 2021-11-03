Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Public Storage has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.74. The company had a trading volume of 460,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,683. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

