Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Public Storage has a payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Public Storage to earn $13.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.
Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.74. The company had a trading volume of 460,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,683. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
