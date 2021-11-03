BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 537,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

