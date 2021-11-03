Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRI stock traded up $8.52 on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. 261,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,846. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. Capri has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

