Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $2.23 EPS

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $0.93. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $3.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,899,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

