Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton has a twelve month low of $104.34 and a twelve month high of $172.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

