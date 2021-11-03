Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,085,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 225,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,411,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,185 shares of company stock worth $952,794. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

