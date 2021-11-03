UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,145 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.35. 145,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

