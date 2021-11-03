Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Sells $331,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,763. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

