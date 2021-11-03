Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Sells $147,000.00 in Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Gregory A. Lang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TMQ stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 252,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,311. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.