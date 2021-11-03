Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele Sells 5,000 Shares

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph J. Marcaurele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 437 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $23,598.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00.

WASH traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. 35,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

