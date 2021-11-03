Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $25.93 Average PT from Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 745,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.