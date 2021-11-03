Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Shares Up 11%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR)’s share price shot up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

About Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR)

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

