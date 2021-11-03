Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.51

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 26277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after buying an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 157,848 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 290.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 142,661 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

