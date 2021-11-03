Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Liquidia Call Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,051 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,326% compared to the average volume of 214 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 1,861,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

