GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in October

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

GBOX stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,692. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68. GreenBox POS has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Get GreenBox POS alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GreenBox POS by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GreenBox POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenBox POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.