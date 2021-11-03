Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

