Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 424,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,636. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

AHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.