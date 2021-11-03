Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) recently:

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/13/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.35 to C$3.21. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 3,461,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,622. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 51.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

