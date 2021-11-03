Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:BGFV traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,766,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $711.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.27% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.