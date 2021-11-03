nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $842,812.74 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David Rudow sold 7,500 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $555,300.00.

NCNO stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.09. 409,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,926. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.4% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 15.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

