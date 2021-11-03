Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells $4,018,000.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ONTO traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 307,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,458. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $84.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

