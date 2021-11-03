Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Brokerages expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.80. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,421,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.62. 1,292,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,944. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.