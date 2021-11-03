Basic Attention Token Trading 49.8% Higher This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $391.65 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 49.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,491,829,868 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

