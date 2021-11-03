Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $1.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Edison International reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,249,345,000 after buying an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,850 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after buying an additional 847,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,351,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,850. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

