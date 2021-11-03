Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.62.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $11.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. 1,179,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152,034. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.