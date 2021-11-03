Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.6% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,904.80. 18,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.62 and a 12 month high of $2,982.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,833.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,637.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,298 shares of company stock worth $483,895,586. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

