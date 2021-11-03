Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $460,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,251.75% and a negative return on equity of 304.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 77,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $5.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 726,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

