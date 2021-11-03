DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 671,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 3.40. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCP. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

